A law firm lost a civil lawsuit it filed against its client, in which it demanded that she be obliged to pay him 20 thousand in the remaining fees owed to her under the contract concluded between them regarding filing an inheritance lawsuit in favor of the defendant. However, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled to reject the lawsuit, based on the fact that the law office did not He originally filed an inheritance lawsuit against the defendant, and no action was taken regarding it.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that it was agreed with the defendant that he would be her legal representative and file an inheritance lawsuit in the Ras Al Khaimah Court, and it was agreed upon 50 thousand dirhams as fees, of which 30 thousand dirhams would be paid upon signing the contract, and 20 thousand after the issuance of the first ruling. degree.

He explained that the agreement included in its fifth clause that the fees may not be returned under any circumstances and that they become his property, and that while he was carrying out his work, writing the lawsuit and memorandums, and preparing the documents, he was surprised by the defendant coming to the office and requesting that the file be handed over to her to take a copy of it, but she did not return it, and sent messages through the application “ “WhatsApp” includes defamation of the office’s reputation, and therefore it demands that the defendant be obliged to pay him 20 thousand dirhams, the remaining fees due under the contract concluded between them.

The defendant indicated that the lawsuit filed by the plaintiff was rejected, due to his negligence in filing an estate lawsuit, according to what was agreed upon, which caused harm to her, represented by the issuance of a summary judgment appointing a guardian for the estate, and that the plaintiff received the value of the attorney’s fees for the urgent case, and yet he did not pay Any effort, and that she filed a lawsuit against him to return the amounts he received from her, and demanded that the lawsuit filed by the plaintiff be dismissed. In the merits of a civil court of first instance ruling, it was clear to the court that the attorney’s fees agreement concluded between the two parties stipulates that the plaintiff shall initiate the procedures for filing an inheritance lawsuit in exchange for attorney’s fees, of which 30,000 dirhams were paid upon signing the contract, with 20,000 dirhams to be paid after the end of the case in Court of First Instance, and what is proven from the statements of both parties is that the plaintiff received 30,000 dirhams from the defendant as a fee advance, and 2,000 dirhams that he decided were expenses for translating documents, and it turned out that he did not take any measures to file an estate lawsuit. It also became clear that the dispute between them was about the reason for not filing that lawsuit. .

She explained that the legal fees agreement concluded between the two parties included that the entitlement to the rest of the fees in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams is linked to the conclusion of the case in the court of first instance, and as long as it turns out that no inheritance lawsuit was originally filed, and no measures were taken in its regard, then the plaintiff’s request to the defendant to oblige her to 20 thousand dirhams will be paid to him for the rest of the agreed-upon fees, but they are not appropriate and are not supported by reality or the law. This is because the estimation of the fees due to the lawyer from the work he has performed is up to the court in accordance with the Ras Al Khaimah Law of Advocacy, and the court finds, in the absence of If the plaintiff takes any procedures related to filing an inheritance lawsuit, the court will dismiss the lawsuit and leave its fees and expenses to be borne by the plaintiff.