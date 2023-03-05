The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman must pay 60,000 dirhams to a law firm, the value of a fee contract signed with the defendant’s agent.

A law firm had filed a lawsuit, in which it demanded that it and its agent be compelled, jointly, to pay an amount of 60 thousand dirhams, in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that according to a lawyer’s fees agreement concluded between the plaintiff’s office and the second defendant – in his capacity as an agent for the first defendant – a representative of the office Lawyers represent the first defendant in filing a lawsuit, appear in it, and submit notes, for 60,000 dirhams. The first defendant has breached its obligation to pay the agreed amount.

During the hearing of the case, the first defendant appeared and submitted an answer memorandum, while the second defendant appeared, and it was found that he was a resident of correctional and penal facilities. And he decided that the defendant had nothing to do with the fees agreement concluded between him and the plaintiff, and that she had no knowledge of that, indicating that the lawsuit fees for the plaintiff ranged between 10 thousand and 15 thousand dirhams.

For its part, the court indicated in the rationale for its ruling that it is decided, according to the law regulating the legal profession and legal advice, that “the lawyer has the right to receive fees for the work he performs within the limits of his agency, and he has the right to collect what he spends from the expenses required by the conduct of the cases or the work for which he was appointed.” And the fee contract must be in writing by any means before carrying out the work agreed upon.” Noting that “it is proven from the papers that the plaintiff’s office agreed with the second defendant in his capacity as an agent for the first defendant under a lawyer’s fees agreement to represent the latter in filing the lawsuit in all its stages.” .

The court indicated that the presence of the lawyer and agent of the plaintiff office to represent the first defendant in the lawsuits was proven, and based on the foregoing, the fees due to the plaintiff office amounted to 60,000 dirhams. Regarding the second defendant, the court affirmed, “The agent is not permitted to litigate the case on the side of the principal, given that the effects of the contracts concluded by the agent in the name of the principal, and for his account, do not go to the agent, but rather to the principal, unless a personal error is attributed to the agent.” That “it is proven that the attorney’s fees agreement concluded between the plaintiff’s office and the second defendant in his capacity as an agent for the first defendant, was done under a legal power of attorney, and then what the second defendant did is within the limits of his agency in concluding contracts in the interest of the first defendant.”

The court ruled obliging the first defendant to pay the plaintiff’s office 60,000 dirhams as attorney’s fees, dismissing the case against the second defendant, and obligating the first defendant to pay fees and expenses.