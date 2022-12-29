A law firm filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims, requesting that a person (the defendant) be obligated to pay him an amount of 122 thousand 105 dirhams, and a legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until payment, as well as obliging him to pay fees, expenses, and fees. Law firm, on the basis of saying that according to the attorney fees agreements concluded between the parties to the litigation.

In his lawsuit, the plaintiff stated that the lawyer of the office did what was required of him by those agreements and the principles of his profession as a lawyer to represent the defendant and submit notes in a number of cases (personal, commercial and appeal), with a total attorney’s fee amounting to 270 thousand dirhams, and the defendant initiated the payment of an amount of 147,895 dirhams, while He breached his duties to pay the remaining amount of fees agreed upon, which is 122.105 dirhams, which prompted the plaintiff office to file a similar lawsuit.

The plaintiff enclosed a document for his claim, photocopies of a number of legal fees agreements and records of judicial sessions. In preparation, the lawyer of the plaintiff office attended, as well as the defendant in person, who submitted a response memorandum containing an interlocutory request (counterclaim) and decided not to adhere to the interlocutory request represented in refunding the amount handed to the plaintiff and its amount. 235,000 dirhams and adhered to the request for secondment of experience, while the present petitioned the plaintiff office for a time for comment, so the supervising judge decided to refer the case to the court.

The court stated, regarding the request to oblige the defendant with an amount of 122,105 dirhams, that what is proven from the papers is that the plaintiff office agreed with the defendant according to a lawyer’s fees agreement concluded between the parties to the litigation, with a total attorney’s fee amounting to 270,000 dirhams, and the defendant has initiated the payment of an amount of 147,895 dirhams, and he has breached his duties In paying the rest of the amount of the fees agreed upon, which is 122.105 dirhams, and it was proven that the lawyer of the plaintiff office represented the defendant and submitted many memorandums of various degrees of litigation in the aforementioned cases, which is with him the claim of the plaintiff office came on a true basis of fact and law, which necessitates The judiciary obligated the defendant to pay him an amount of 122,105 dirhams, and obligated him to pay fees and expenses.