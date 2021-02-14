The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a law firm, demanding that a company be obligated to pay 375,000 dirhams for the remainder of its fees in three cases, of which he lost two cases, and the court ruled not to accept the case and to oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.

In the details, a law firm estimated the fees it pleaded for three cases, of whom he lost two cases, at 685 thousand dirhams, at 535 thousand dirhams for the two lost cases, and 150 thousand dirhams for the case that he won, demanding through a lawsuit filed to compel the company to pay the remaining sums owed by it with interest Legal by 12% from the date of filing the case until full payment and supplementary compensation for an amount of 20 thousand dirhams.

The details of the case refer to the defendant’s power of attorney a law firm (the plaintiff) to plead on its behalf in three cases, where the office indicated that it provided its services in exchange for agreed sums of money, of which it received 310 thousand dirhams.

The plaintiff’s office said that the defendant was a commercial agent for many international companies, and that he initiated three cases related to the defendant under a power of attorney, where he pleaded and lost the first, in exchange for attorneys fees of 415 thousand dirhams, of which 120 thousand dirhams were paid, and 295 thousand remain in their debt. One dirham was not paid, and the second (its profit). An amount of 150,000 dirhams was agreed upon, of which 95,000 dirhams were paid, while the third lawsuit was agreed upon, which the office lost on fees of 120 thousand dirhams, of which the company paid 95 thousand dirhams.

He pointed out that the total attorney fees owed for the three lawsuits amounted to 685 thousand dirhams, of which the defendant was paid 310 thousand dirhams, and 375 thousand dirhams remain in her owed, unpaid.

The court clarified that it is proven in the papers that there is no written attorney fees agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant company, and that what the plaintiff has submitted to prove the attorney’s fees is in letters sent, indicating the amount of the attorneys ’fees that he is demanding to pay, indicating that what was mentioned in those letters is nothing more than That it be an offer of attorneys ’fees and a determination of its value from one party, and the papers were empty indicating that the defendant had accepted that offer, as well as nothing indicating the existence of a written legal agreement concluded between the two parties, and the court ruled not to accept the case and to oblige the complainant to pay the fees and expenses of the case.





