The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a law firm, demanding that a company be obligated to pay 375,000 dirhams for the remainder of its fees in three cases, of which he lost two cases, and the court ruled not to accept the case, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.

The law firm estimated the fees for pleading for two cases he lost, at 535 thousand dirhams, in addition to 150 thousand dirhams for the case he won, demanding through his lawsuit to compel the company to pay the remaining amounts owed by it, with the legal interest at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, A supplementary compensation of 20 thousand dirhams.

The details of the case refer to the defendant’s power of attorney a law firm (the plaintiff) to plead on its behalf in three cases, as the office indicated that it provided its services in exchange for agreed sums of money, of which 310 thousand dirhams were received.

The plaintiff’s office said that the defendant was a commercial agent for many international companies, and that he initiated three cases related to the defendant under a power of attorney, where he pleaded and lost the first one, in exchange for a lawyer fee of 415 thousand dirhams, of which 120 thousand dirhams were paid, and 295 thousand dirhams remain in her debt. It did not pay it, and the second (its profit), and it was agreed upon an amount of 150 thousand dirhams, of which 95 thousand dirhams were paid, while the third lawsuit, which the office lost, was agreed upon, for fees of 120 thousand dirhams, of which the company paid 95 thousand dirhams.

He pointed out that the total attorney fees owed for the three lawsuits amounted to 685 thousand dirhams, of which the defendant was paid 310 thousand dirhams, and 375 thousand dirhams remain in her owed, unpaid.

The court clarified that it is proven in the papers that there is no written attorney fees agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant company, and that what the plaintiff submitted to prove the attorney’s fees is in letters sent, indicating the amount of the attorneys ’fees that he is demanding to pay, indicating that what is stated in those letters is not It is more than an offer of attorneys ’fees, and defining its value from one party, and the papers were empty indicating that the defendant had accepted that offer, as well as nothing indicating the existence of a written lawyer agreement concluded between the two parties, and the court ruled not to accept the case, and to oblige the complainant to pay the case’s fees and expenses.





