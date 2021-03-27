Opening ceremony of the Suez Canal, November 17, 1869.

The President of Egypt, Abdelfatá Al Sisi, inaugurated in August 2015, during an ostentatious ceremony, a waterway that runs parallel to the strategic Suez Canal for a third of its length. He dubbed it “the new Suez Canal.” The former marshal also presented it as an artery of prosperity for the world. Today, despite that monumental work, the entire infrastructure remains paralyzed by the Ever given, the container ship that continues to run aground in the southern section of the canal. This accident weighs on global trade, yes, but also the meaning and scope of that multi-million dollar work.

Opened in 1869 after a decade of construction over which important questions still hang, the Suez Canal marked a fundamental turning point in international trade by linking the Red and Mediterranean Seas. But, for Egypt, the Suez Canal is much more than a shortcut between west and east. And even much more than one of its main sources of foreign currency income. For Egypt, the canal is a symbol of sovereignty and national pride. Since it was nationalized in 1956, it has been used by its successive regimes to legitimize itself. Visual montages of Al Sisi and some of his predecessors, such as Gamal Abdel Nasser and Anwar El Sadat, can be found alongside the canal in public places such as metro stops and squares. And the previous widening of the road, estimated at about $ 7.9 billion, was financed mainly with the issuance of local bonds and was excavated in just one year. The goal was to show muscle.

With the “new Suez Canal,” one of Al Sisi’s controversial flagship infrastructure macro-projects, the authorities promised little less than heaven in the form of an inland waterway. Significantly shortening transit time, reducing waiting time from eight to eleven hours to three, practically doubling the daily average number of ships, increasing foreign exchange earnings, increasing revenues by 259% by 2023 and creating jobs were some of its monumental – and questioned – official objectives.

Now, however, navigation through the canal has been suspended since Thursday and will not be able to resume until the Ever given, which has unwittingly exposed both the fragility and dangers of global maritime transport and the delicacy and vulnerability of infrastructures such as the Suez Canal. Even after making millionaire investments of doubtful viability and necessity.

“The regime is clearly not investing in the things it should be doing,” says Egyptian political analyst Maged Mandor. “Al Sisi himself declared at some point that he made the extension of the canal only to raise the morale of the people, as a kind of project of national unity,” he adds.

The one with Ever given It has been a painful reminder that the name does not do the thing, and that “the new Suez Canal” continues to be a parallel canal to the historic one along the 37 kilometers that separate the Great Bitter Lakes, in the middle of the road, and the Ballah turnoff, further north. The rest of the sections are still unique, and it is precisely in one of these, specifically in the south, where the mega-ship has blocked all traffic.

Since the news of the incident broke out last Wednesday, some rumors have circulated about an eventual opening of the “historic section” of the canal, which should allow to ease traffic. But the so-called historical section does not solve the problem since, although it is used, it only allows one to reach the lake area. While the southern section, the only one, continues to be blocked. Representatives of the Suez Canal Authority reiterate to EL PAÍS that there are no alternatives. And that navigation remains suspended. Nobody knows until when.