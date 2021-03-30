“For us, not being able to take the processions to the streets for the second year in a row is hard and we live with nostalgia, always said with the utmost respect for the suffering of those who have lost family members due to Covid -19. But in all this time, we have not stopped working. And we are happy to have succeeded in getting the image maker Francisco Romero Zafra to accept the commission to create a sculptural group of the Washing of the Feet, some images that will allow an important leap in the artistic quality of Holy Wednesday ».

This is how the president of the Agrupación de Santiago Apóstol, Manuel Salmerón, confirmed yesterday to THE TRUTH the news that the Cordovan sculptor will work on that passage of the Passion of Jesus, with a view to the Holy Week processions in 2024. In the Region, In 2007 the artist made the image of Our Lady of Bitterness for the brotherhood of the Servants of María de Murcia.

The scene of the Lavatory will be composed of four characters: Jesus and the three ‘Cartagena’ apostles: Santiago, San Pedro and San Juan. “The idea is to represent a very important moment, which reflects the teaching of service to others. The Gospel according to Saint John states that the Lord, who is God, comes down to wash the feet of the apostles and preaches by example, ”explained Salmerón. He also commented that for Christians the relevance of this episode lies in the fact that it embodies “the institution of the priesthood.”

The man from Cordoba will capture the moment when the Lord preaches “service” to others, cleaning the feet of his disciples



On an aesthetic level, he advanced that although there is no sketch because the artist works without it, the images will have the costumes carved (unlike the ‘dress’ sculptures). That will give them an «artistic plus». Next to the throne, which will go on wheels, a female third will parade, with a group of women who now leave on Holy Tuesday.

By the year 2024



Salmerón recalled that it will be the third throne of the group. The other two are that of the owner, Santiago Apóstol, a work by the Alicante artist José Sánchez Lozano and processed for the first time on Holy Tuesday in 1977; and The Election of the Zebedees, made by Juan José Quirós from Cartagena and released on Palm Sunday in 2008.

To take over the group of the Washing of the Feet, the santiaguistas manage a budget of 190,000 euros, which they will finance in installments. They will also request the support of the institutions. And, according to the contract that they have already signed with Romero Zafra, the carvings will be delivered in the second half of 2023. Therefore, the group’s expectation is to process them the following spring.

For this, they have the approval of the California Brotherhood. The brotherhood, whose older brother is Juan Carlos de la Cerra, will have to decide the place that the new throne occupies in the procession of the Arrest, the main parade embodied because it is dedicated to its owner. What is certain, said Salmerón, is that taking the aforementioned gospel as a reference, the group will go in the first or second place; that is to say, before or after the throne of the Lord’s Supper.

The maximum representative of the santiaguistas showed his “satisfaction” for having achieved the yes Romero Zafra. And he assured that the wait will have been worth it: «We are talking about the best sculptor of imagery in Spain at the moment. We have been behind him for years, because his workshop has a waiting list. But he knows us, he was twice in Cartagena soaking up the processions and he has agreed. We are very happy”.