Weekend of verdicts for the petanque specialty. Rome is preparing to assign youth titles. President De Sanctis: “Many young people with high hopes”

Bocce protagonists at the Federal Technical Center in Rome from 3 to 5 September 2021. The Italian youth championships of the Raffa specialty are scheduled, with the claim ‘A throw for the restart’.

GREAT NUMBERS – 160 Under 18 and Under 15 athletes will be engaged on the Capitoline playing lanes. Ten Italian titles will be awarded. In men: Under 18 Individual, Under 18 Couple, Under 18 Precision Shot, Under 15 Individual, Under 15 Couple, Under 15 Precision Shot; in women: Under 18 Individual, Under 18 Precision Shot, Under 15 Individual, Under 15 Precision Shot.

PROGRAM – The program foresees the start of the competitions at 9 am on Saturday 4 September with the preliminary rounds of the individual and couple competitions. At 3 pm the precision shooting tests will start, the semifinals of which will be held at 9 pm. On the morning of Sunday 5th, the finals of precision shooting will begin (9 am). Following, the finals for the Italian title organized in two rounds: at 10.25 the individual Under 18 and Under 15 female on the field, in addition to the male pairs Under 18 and Under 15. The tricolor weekend will be closed by the two men’s finals of the Individual Under 18 and Individual Under 15.

live streaming – The finals of Sunday 5th will be broadcast, starting at 8.45 am, in live streaming on the Facebook page of the Italian Bocce Federation and on the federal Youtube channel. “It will be an interesting weekend at the Federal Technical Center of Rome, the main venue of the tricolor event, and in some other bowls of the Capitoline city where some of the elimination rounds of the respective competitions will be played – said Federal President Marco Giunio De Sanctis – La FIB , during the summer, has already awarded the championships of Raffa, Volo and Petanque of the championships to high-level teams, men and women, and to junior teams of Raffa and Volo, a specialty that has also seen the assignment of titles Italian youth individuals and couples “. “As has already been done since it was possible to start training and competing again – explained De Sanctis – we will continue to play safely, respecting the rules imposed by the Government at the suggestion of the health authorities who are experts in the field. All participants, technicians and accompanying companions must be in possession of the Green pass “.

THE BEST UNDER – “One month after the last tricolor event, therefore, we are back on the playing lanes – the comment of De Sanctis – We will see the best Under 18 and Under 15 athletes at work, who will arrive in Rome from sixteen regions . There will be great attention on the Raffa Youth Championships, which return to be played two years after the last edition. In fact, in 2020, due to the pandemic, the Under 18 and Under 15 took the field only for the Club Championships “. “Out of the 160 young athletes there are many boys with high hopes, some already winners of Italian titles, as in the case of the fresh championships of Possaccio and the girls of Bocciofila Spello, who in San Giovanni in Persiceto sewed the junior championship respectively to the chest and the women’s one that the Umbrians won in the senior competition ”, recalled De Sanctis. “The formula of these championships – concluded De Sanctis – provides, in addition to the competition of traditional matches, individual and couple, also the tricolor kermesse of precision shooting, a test that represents the future in Raffa, like the alternative ones of Volo and Petanque , because of greater appeal among the youngest “.

