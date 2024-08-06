According to the criteria of

In the recording shared by the TikTok USA account without filters, the content creator can be seen expressing with some surprise: ‘Two and a half years and I’m going home‘, that’s what he told me a friend who had just arrived in the United States ‘a week ago’, the video narration begins. The man immediately stated that His acquaintance told him that his goal was to be able to work hard to earn approximately US$40,000 in that period of time.

He then continued the story by stating that his friend He planned to use that amount to pay for a house, use US$20,000 for a car, US$15,000 to settle the debt for the trip to the United States and keep US$20,000 savings and use it when I was at home.

Faced with this situation, the creator of the video assured that “I didn’t want to say anything to him” but I affirm that That mistake is made by many people who plan to only go to the United States. to work for a while and save money to return to their home country. However, If you do the math, the reality is that the amount of expenses increases considerably. Another thing that he highlighted is that at that time it was practically impossible to balance that sum.

How much does a Latino earn in the United States?



According to information released by Go Banking Rates, the salaries of people of Latin origin in the land of stars and stripes can vary considerably by state in which they work. Some of the average annual salaries that he announced were: