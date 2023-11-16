This year the representative of the United States in the edition Miss Universe 2023 will be from the state of Utahis about Noelia Voigta 23-year-old girl with Venezuelan roots who on November 18, along with 80 contestants around the world, will participate in the beauty contest that will take place in El Salvador.

This is Noelia Voigt, Miss USA 2023

Noelia Victoria Voigt born November 1 in Sarasota Floridabut his mother, Jacqueline Briceño, is originally from Maracaibo, Venezuelawhile his father Jack Voigt is American, although he was a professional baseball player in the Águilas de Zulia, a team of Venezuela.

Although he has lived all his life in United States, Noelia shared for the YouTube channel, Panas in Utah, that he has traveled several times to Venezuela and visit places like Caracas, Puerto la Cruz, Maracaibo, Valencia and Margarita Island. She has also indicated that she is proud of her roots and traditions because she has stated that in her childhood her maternal grandparents spoke to her about the Virgin of Chiquinquirá.

Noelia Voigt was crowned as Miss USA last September at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada and will be the first Venezuelan-American to represent USA in miss Universe. But the 23-year-old is not new to the subject, she has already participated in eight beauty pageants as Miss Florida USA in 2018 and Miss Sarasota Teen USA in 2016.

Noelia Voigt is 23 years old See also HS analysis Hundreds of thousands of young soldiers are waiting on both sides of the Ukrainian border - Do they have to die because 69-year-old Putin would like to expand his sphere of power? Photo: Instagram @noeliavoigt

According to her Instagram account, she studied interior design at the University of Alabama and is the girlfriend of a young man named Jack Hendrix. Another notable part of her life is that she is the author of the book “Maddie the brave” through which, according to the review, “She seeks to help children understand the importance of daily positive affirmations, confidence in who they are, standing up for what is right and how to adopt a courageous mindset.”