Among the list of 45 people that US President Donald Trump has to fill in the Supreme Court the vacancy of progressive Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87, Conservative judges Barbara Lagoa, 52, and Amy Coney Barrett, 48 sound like big favorites.

They are two magistrates who, according to what the controversial current tenant of the White House said this Sunday, “are highly respected” and the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, likes. Precisely said Chamber must ratify the appointment.

The president plans to announce this week the name of the person who will occupy the seat left by Bader Ginsburg in the highest court in the country for life.

In this sense, the Cuban-American Bárbara Lagoa, daughter of Cuban exiles from Miami and who serves on the Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, in Atlanta, is presented as a key candidate that would encourage the electorate of Florida, a vital state for reelection. Trump vs. Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election.

For her part, Barrett, of the Chicago-based Seventh Circuit and a devout Roman Catholic, is known for her outspoken opposition to abortion.