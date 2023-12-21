Vanessa Valdivia is the Latina in charge of Jill Biden's agenda, the young daughter of migrants, is the Press Secretary to the First Lady and Special Assistant to the President. With a career of more than 10 years in political communication, the young woman aims to inspire Latinos in the United States with hard work and dedication to study.

Vanessa Valdivia's parents met in Mexico, where her mother, who is a teacher, was born. Her father, of Nicaraguan origin, is an engineer. Both worked hard to advance the career and dreams of Jill Biden's young Press Secretary. “I have hope in knowing that my grandparents, my two grandparents, worked in the fields. My parents came here, to the United States, and worked hard“, he revealed in an interview with Telemundo News.

In addition to her work at the White House, Vanessa Valdivia is a runner.

Regarding how Latinos can get ahead, Vanessa considers: “It's not a secret, but for me it was always studying, for my parents it was always: 'You have to study, you have to be prepared, you have to put all the effort into the work'” says the daughter of immigrants, who obtained her master's degree from the University of Southern California and her bachelor's degree from the University of California Santa Barbara.

Before coming to work with Jill Biden, the runner was also an advisor to California Senator Alex Padilla, worked in Senator Cory Booker's presidential campaign and participated in Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016. This path through politics led her to understand the importance of promoting Latinos. “The advice that I give to people in the Latin community and to Latin women is that You cannot compare them to any person because their story is unique.”, considers Vanessa.

The relationship with the Bidens



Since September 8, 2022, when Vanessa took office as Press Secretary to the First Lady and Special Assistant to the President, her daily life has revolved around the Bidens. “She is a teacher and continues to work, She is a mother, she is a grandmother, she is a person who is very kind, she loves to listen to people's stories,” she says about Jill Biden.

“They have a very nice relationship“They have been married for almost 46 years and he, from time to time, comes and gives her a flower or comes to say… to say goodbye to her,” she said about what the presidential couple's relationship is like, which she sees in the front row, given his closeness to the Democrats.