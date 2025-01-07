01/07/2025



Updated at 6:57 p.m.





Each country has its own norms and customs. Therefore, it is very common that when we travel to other places we experience so-called culture shocks.

These differences can occur in all types of situations. in the officein it schoolin the hospitalsin supermarkets or even on public transport.

This is what has happened to Rogera Latin American who has been in the capital. The boy explains that he was on his way to an address and was going to take an Uber to get there. However, when he looked at the map, he found that it was only two stops away by subway.

When he entered the station, Roger got lost in the Madrid Metro. “It was my first time taking him alone in Europe,” he admits. After this incident, he decided to ask for help. The young man has stayed speechless after the treatment received by one of the workers.









A Latin American, very surprised by how he has been treated in the Madrid Metro

Roger has published a video on TikTok in which he counts his experience in the Madrid Metro. The Latin American had to ask for help because he was lost and was very surprised by the employee’s response. «I asked a lady who was working. She has come out with all the kindness in the world“We went to the machines and he explained it to me as if it were the Bible,” he says.

This is something that has caught the boy’s attention, since he did not expect it. “I say this because In other Latin American countries it never happens. Really, I am very very happy,” he concludes.