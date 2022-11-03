A latex face mask to escape biometric controls at border posts and up to 25 different identities. The National Police has arrested in Benalmádena (Málaga, 70,204 inhabitants) a fugitive considered by investigators to be one of the biggest document forgers in Europe. The investigated lived with his wife, also detained, on the Costa del Sol since June, the month in which he escaped from his country, Latvia, fleeing from justice. The agents have also dismantled an entire laboratory for the manufacture of false documents installed in an apartment. The space had computers, printers, presses, plates, molds and many other tools to make “high quality” forged documentation, according to police sources. As an example, the 25 different names that he had made for himself.

The arrested man had settled on the Malaga coast after fleeing from the justice of his country. He had a European Arrest Warrant (OEDE) in force, but had managed to elude the police authorities thanks to his multiple identities. To avoid suspicion, he had rented two apartments in Benalmádena. In one he lived with his wife. In the other, he had installed his office: a complete laboratory where he had everything he needed to falsify documents down to the smallest detail. At the scene, 86 false documents of various types and nationalities have been found – such as driving licenses – ready to be sent by post, as well as more than 10,000 euros in cash, in addition to the latex mask that, it is believed, the fugitive had used to go unnoticed at the face checks at the border. And that it could also be used to obtain biometric data from potential clients to include them in the chips of false documents, thus increasing the quality of their forgeries.

The operation, called Riga and promoted by the National Police and the security forces of Latvia and Poland, started last June. The Latvian authorities then informed the Spanish authorities that they had lost track of an expert forger of documents that they had arrested. They then activated the international search warrant, but they also warned that they believed he had hidden on the Costa del Sol, a common destination for fugitives from around the world. The agents then began to track his location until they found him in Benalmádena. At first, they did not know if he had only moved to reside or to continue his illegal activity, but after establishing a surveillance device they verified that he kept his work as a forger. In fact, he frequently received supplies necessary for his work and significant amounts of money. In fact, the collaboration with the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency was able to intercept a package destined for France with a forged identity document from another European country.

The investigation concluded with the entry and search of both the apartment where the forger and fugitive lived with his partner, as well as the house where he was suspected of maintaining his illicit activity. In this last place, “a complete and highly professional laboratory” was found with state-of-the-art computer equipment, in addition to presses, plates, molds and many other tools that it used to falsify documents, as explained by the National Police in a statement this Thursday. According to the researchers, it is not unusual “to find a laboratory of this level of specialization, with such sophisticated instruments, directed by an international fugitive.” Among the seized belongings there are 86 false identity documents – many of them with the photograph of the person under investigation with different names and nationalities – as well as 10,150 euros in cash.

The operation, coordinated by the Documentary Fraud Investigation Section (SIFD) with the support of the Immigration Networks and Falsified Documentary Unit (UCRIF) and members of the Latvian and Polish police —who are meeting this morning in Malaga— It has been one of the first great successes of the so-called Athens Point launched by the Immigration and Borders Police Station in December last year. It is a call center where any agent can consult on the fly any identity document that they doubt about its veracity. Through the phone or email, those responsible for the device will be able to quickly study and compare the characteristics of each document and help the police officers to know if they have possible falsified documentation before them.