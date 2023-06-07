Everyone has talked a little about that “little button” that Novak Djokovic wears glued under his shirt. He joked about it, “I’ve always dreamed of being Iron Man…” to laugh off yet another attempt at controversy over a new “secret weapon”. Ok, but what is it about? It is a laser that distributes “coherent photons” throughout the body. A nanotechnology that comes from Italy. The “patch” on the chest that the Serbian champion showed to the world a few days ago comes from Tao Technologies, a company from Castelfranco Veneto, founded in 2012 by Fabio Fontana.

what is it for

—

In reality, as mentioned, it is a laser, it is called Taopatch Sport, a 16 mm diameter disc that “launches” coherent photons towards the human body. That is to say? “It’s a technology based on neuroception – explains Fabio Fontana -. That is, on better communication between the central nervous system and the whole body. External light and body heat are enough to recharge it, which produces photons that feed the nanocrystals as waste”. Fontana knows it well: “Djokovic is a champion with or without nanotechnology, and it is clear that he is not a doping product, he does not release any chemical substance and there are several athletes who use it”. This, like other similar devices, aims to have a significant impact on the athlete especially in terms of balance. In fact, it allows for better control of the movement and symmetry of the body. If placed in the right places, these devices help relieve tension in the pelvis, promoting symmetrical work of the lower limbs. In other words, they would help reduce injuries, with less wear and tear and inflammation for the body. “The effects of this technology on athletes have been subjected to scientific research by the Milan Polytechnic (Italian auxological institute) and by the “Carlo Bo” University of Urbino. Research that was then published in the “Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness”.