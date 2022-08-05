Laser light? Or a UFO? Elja Hilboesen (41) from Ermelo has to rub herself a few times when she sees a bright blue light in the early morning while working as a newspaper deliverer this morning.

Hilboesen delivers newspapers in Garderen, Stroe and Uddel and is therefore always on the road early. ,,I took the photo around 4.45 am in Uddel in the direction of Kootwijk. I had put the newspapers in the mailbox at an address, I walk back to my car and think: what do I see then? A very large blue beam of light, very special. I immediately grabbed my phone and took a picture. I saw it again a short distance away. I didn’t hear anything crazy.”

Comments

She could clearly see that the light was shining upwards and she thought it was a bit too wide for laser beams. "But you never know. I didn't have time to drive that way either, so I thought: I'll take a picture and put it in the Facebook group 'Nature in Gelderland'. Then there are bound to be reactions."

And that happened. There are various reactions to the photo, from ‘wow, how beautiful’ to ‘someone with a blue lamp’. But it seems clear to Hilboesen: ,,It turned out to be a measuring train, which measures the overhead cables of the train”, she explains.

So she herself thinks that’s what it was. “In the middle of the night I already suspected that it would have to do with work. But then you expect white light rather than blue.” The newspaper deliverer indicates that she had to laugh at some reactions. ,,There were also pictures of ET put up and they were asked if they came for me. I find that laughable.”

Some people responded that they had also seen the light. Willem Bos says: ,,I saw it in Stroe. But now I know what it is." Lisanne van Silfhout reports: "It was also shown in Putten last night." There is also a critical comment from the online reactions.

,,I also saw it when we went to bed around midnight”, says Gery Tiemens-Hartgers. “I’ve seen it many times before. It looks like a laser beam that is played with, because it sometimes turns large circles and figures through the universe from one point. I think then: nice for air traffic. Wouldn’t it be dangerous for the cockpit?”

Still a UFO?

Also with the UFO Hotline Netherlands reports came in of the light, although the color is not completely clear. Just before midnight, around 11:40 PM, someone reported seeing a purple light in the sky. More than an hour later, at 1 am, someone in Voorthuizen saw ‘a blue light between the clouds that was bright, dimmed and then became bright again.’

At 2:17 a.m. a purple light was reported to the hotline with the text: ‘A purple light in the sky moving all the time’.

The light has also been spotted before. Yvonne Neijenhoff saw it then: ,,I also saw this a few months ago in Apeldoorn. It went from left to right and back again, so it turned out to be a measuring train."

Measuring train

ProRail comes up with the redeeming answer: ,,It’s right”, reports spokesman Joke van der Cruysen. “This photo is a very recognizable image for us. This measuring train indeed measures how thick the overhead wire is. We always get a report afterwards and we don’t have that yet, but when I see the photo this is very clear. So unfortunately, not an exciting UFO story.”