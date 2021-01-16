Education is one of the areas hardest hit by the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Ten months after the suspension of the face-to-face classes, the campaign “To the classrooms” It has already added more than 150 thousand signatures to make education a priority in 2021.

More than 110 civil society organizations were summoned for this campaign, which was launched on December 20 and in less than a month it received support 165 thousand people.

Its main objective is to make visible the support of civil society so that “the education of boys and girls is a priority.” In addition, they seek to guarantee face-to-face classes throughout Argentina, “as long as epidemiological and sanitary conditions allow it.”

“With the absence of school attendance, they have increased inequalities among students, “explained Sandra Ziegler, a FLACSO researcher.

For his part, Ignacio Ibarzábal, Executive Director of Argentinos por la Educación, said: “Working together and attending to the particularities of each educational community will make it possible that wherever and whenever possible, always with caution regarding epidemiological and sanitary conditions , the presence is possible “.

“The pandemic showed us that school is irreplaceable“Said Pablo Mainer, President of Let’s Talk About Bullying. And he noted that” the school is not only a place for building knowledge but it is also key as containment, socialization and support. “

The face-to-face classes were suspended since last March 16, after the detection of the first cases of Covid-19 in Argentina.

In this sense, the different organizations that support the campaign requested, as an additional objective, that the educational program consider the epidemiological characteristics of each case. In this sense, they seek “to ensure that there is a plan for each place, for each situation and for each moment.”

The interested they can sign the proposal in the page www.alasaulas.org, with your name, your last name and your email. They can also get in touch through Instagram (@ alasaulas2021), Facebook (alasaulas) and Twitter (@alasaulas).