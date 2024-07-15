A Massachusetts man has regained his voice after a trachea transplant, a rare operation in the medical field. Surgeons at the Mayo Clinic replaced Marty Kedian’s cancer-stricken larynx with a donated one. The procedure has only been performed twice before in the United States, and there are only a handful of successful cases worldwide. The previous transplant patients, in 1998 and 2010, had lost their larynxes to injuries. Kedian’s treatment is part of a new cloning study to open up the possibility of offering this option to other candidates, including those affected by cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 12,600 people will be diagnosed with some form of cancer this year. Kedian was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the roof of the cartilage of the larynx a decade ago and has undergone a dozen surgical procedures since then, resulting in using a tube in his throat to eat and breathe. It took the medical team 10 months to find a deceased donor with a healthy larynx of the correct size to perform the operation, which lasted a total of 21 hours.