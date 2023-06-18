A large wildfire in the Tornio area

There are seven units of the rescue service.

In the tower There is a large wildfire in the Nahkiaisojanti area.

The rescue service of Lapland says that the fire has been brought under control reasonably well and there have been no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

In addition There was a fire in the roof structures of a two-story detached house in Saarelantie, Tornio. The fire started from a small fire on the balcony that spread to the roof structures.

At the site, the rescue service dismantled roof structures from an area of ​​a few square meters and extinguished the fire outbreaks from the roof. The building also suffered minor water damage from the water caused by the extinguishing works.