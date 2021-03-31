In the house of Russian Vladimir Bardanov, who started shooting in the elite village of Veshki in Mytishchi, they found a large weapons depot. Corresponding footage published in Telegram-channel of State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein.

The photographs show various small arms and ammunition.

Earlier it was reported that some types of weapons were officially registered on Bardanov. In the past, he was prosecuted several times, and he also had a separate motorcycle fleet. In addition, he was considered the owner of the Infiniti QX80 and QX56 vehicles.

Fines for speeding on the roads were often written in his name. In addition, the Russian had problems with creditors.

Earlier it became known that the Mytishchi shooter, whose body was found in his house, should be assigned a posthumous psychological and psychiatric examination.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 30, officers of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs came to the house of a 61-year-old Russian to check the message about his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. Bardanov opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the security forces were on his territory. He barricaded himself in the house and started shooting. As a result, law enforcement officers prepared for the assault. The Russian died in a fire – the house caught fire after shelling with thermobaric grenades.