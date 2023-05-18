Dubai (Union)

The Higher Organizing Committee for the long-distance Al-Qaffal race from Sir Bu Nair Island to the shores of Dubai, which is designated for local 60-foot sailing ships, continues its preparations for the success of the “32nd edition” scheduled for the 26th to the 28th of this month.

The great event is being held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

The electronic portal dedicated to the registration process for the races received an active movement after announcing the opening of registration to participate in the event, which reflects the interest of owners and waiters, and their early readiness to complete all procedures, provide all requirements, documents and papers required, submit lists of participating crews and present identification papers.

It is expected that the “32nd edition” will record at the end of this May a large participation and a new record, in light of the increasing demand for local 60-foot sailing ship competitions, as the number of ships that sailed in the last edition reached 118 ships that arrived at Sir Bu Nair Island, and raised their sails at that time, heading to the finish line.

Saif Juma Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the race, raised his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the sponsor of the race, for his continuous support and encouragement to the participants in the great event.