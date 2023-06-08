Forbes: Turkish bank Denizbank began to write off money from the accounts of Russians

Since June 5, Turkish Denizbank began to write off funds on the accounts of Russians, explaining this by a service fee. In the description of transactions in the bank’s mobile application, it is indicated that the money was debited for an “account management fee.” About it informs Forbes with reference to the organization’s clients.

The interlocutors of the publication and other clients who complained about the debiting of money by a large Turkish bank had amounts of up to two thousand liras (about seven thousand rubles) in their accounts. In some cases, the money was debited from the account completely.

An entrepreneur helping Russians open Turkish bank accounts told Forbes that three Russians faced this situation. In two out of three cases, Denizbank returned the money after clients applied. The businessman notes that the bank calls the reason for the complete debiting of funds from the accounts of Russians an unsuccessful attempt to update the application.

Denizbank, unlike other Turkish banks, has long been loyal to clients from Russia: the credit institution did not require a non-refundable commission and did not impose requirements for a large deposit. However, in November 2022, following other banks, it sharply tightened the conditions for opening accounts for Russians. The minimum deposit amount for them has grown almost tenfold, and the minimum size of an outgoing SWIFT transfer is $10,000.