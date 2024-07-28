“Strana.ua”: Large-scale fire in Nikolaev, residents urged not to open windows

A large-scale fire occurred in Nikolaev in the south of Ukraine, writes the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

City residents were urged not to open windows.

Other Ukrainian Telegram channels specify that the fire occurred in an open area outside the city – bushes, dry grass and garbage caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished. 34 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and 10 units of equipment were involved in the work. A tractor from a farm was also working at the site.

Earlier in July, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast. There was a threat of detonation of explosive objects. Extinguishing the fire was difficult due to high vegetation and the lack of access for equipment to the fire.