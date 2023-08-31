VKontakte and Smenka launch a competition for schoolchildren

VKontakte and the Smenka social movement in the field of education are launching a competition for schoolchildren, the winners of which will receive free repairs to the assembly hall. The well-known Russian singer and blogger Yulia Gavrilina will come to the opening of the creative studio at the school, according to a press release received by Lenta.ru.

The competition will be held in two stages. First, students must complete a creative task – to record a video lasting up to five minutes. In it, you can demonstrate a dance, read a poem, sing a song, talk about a drawing. You can also submit a web series, a music video and a short film to the competition. Creative works must be published in a special VKontakte service, and then shared on your social network profile. Applications will begin on September 1st and will end on October 1st.

The most active participants will pass to the second stage, where they will be interviewed by Smenka experts. Based on its results, the winner will be determined – the leading school will receive free repairs and get into the show of movement.

“Pupils have always been the most advanced users of new technologies. We believe that children should be given maximum tools for developing and discovering their talents in the already familiar digital format. With the help of the competition, we want to create a modern and technological space for self-expression in one of the Russian schools: to combine advanced VK technologies with live emotions available offline,” Inna Pokhodnya, VK Marketing Vice President, said about the idea.

Earlier it was reported that VK would congratulate schoolchildren and students on the Day of Knowledge and launch educational and entertainment initiatives dedicated to the start of the school year. Students are waiting for a subscription from VK Education, VK spaces and zones in universities, the Knowledge Day with Sferum campaign with the participation of popular bloggers in school lines, comics in Odnoklassniki, a show on the VK Video platform and more.