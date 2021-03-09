The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the emerging corona virus do not appear to be limited to health and economic aspects.

It also affects the social relationships between humans.

The World Health Organization warned today, Tuesday, that a third of women in the world are victims of physical violence. The pandemic has only exacerbated matters.

The Health Organization stated, in a new report published on the occasion of International Women’s Day, that about 736 million girls and women aged fifteen and over have been subjected to assault and violence, often at the hands of their husbands.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that “violence against women is a scourge that is rooted in all countries and cultures and affects millions of women and their families.”

The Director-General of the International Organization called on governments to take action, because “unlike Covid-19, the violence that women are exposed to cannot be stopped with a vaccine.”

Doctor Claudia Garcia-Moreno, one of the authors of the report, said that even though solid data are still not available until now, it is clear that the effects of the pandemic for more than a year, which forced millions of people to stay in their homes and caused a global economic crisis, are negative.

“We know that the condition of many women is likely to worsen,” she said, noting that 641 million women, or 26% of those aged fifteen and over, were victims of violence from their husbands.

“Women who were being abused found themselves stuck in this situation. Suddenly, they found themselves more isolated and always with the partner who was abusing them,” she said.

The financial hardship and stress of children being constantly at home, and other problems resulting from the pandemic, may contribute to new violence.

It is clear to the researcher that “rates of (domestic violence) are very high and it has become necessary to act urgently.”

The report reveals that 6% of women have been attacked by someone other than their husband, but the taboos surrounding this issue suggest that their real number is much higher.

“This is a source of concern, as adolescence and adulthood are important stages for health and development, as well as for building foundations for healthy relationships,” she stressed.

Poor countries generally witness higher levels of violence against women than rich countries, and Oceania is the region most affected by this scourge, with 51% of women between 15 and 49 years old being subjected to these attacks.

South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa were also severely affected.

Southern Europe has the lowest rate, at 16%.

“This is probably because women there have greater potential to exit from a violent relationship with easier access to services and legal protections,” she wrote.