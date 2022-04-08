Angostura, Sinaloa.- Despite their beliefs, the indigenous communities of the municipality of Angostura have shown a wide openness towards the anticovid vaccination schemeso much so, that a total coverage of these communities has been carried out, as stated by the regional director of the Welfare Secretariat, Daniel Ibrahim López Armenta.

After the work carried out in the vaccination days, the regional director of the Welfare Secretariat stated that no problem has arisen with indigenous communities regarding the vaccination scheme, despite their beliefs and traditions.

“Practically everyone has accepted the vaccine and no inconvenience has been generated,” he said.

He also clarified that a link has been constantly established with the members of these communities, explaining that the most effective thing against this disease is vaccination.

“They have understood it very well, there has been a very good response, it can be said that we even cover 100 percent coverage“, López Armenta pointed out.

The regional director of the Welfare Secretariat stated that no one in these communities has been left without their vaccine, since the transfer of the vaccine has been sought even to private homes, companies and prisons, this in support and in order to cover all the sectors.

The statement was confirmed by the person in charge of the Coordination of Municipal Indigenous Affairs of Angostura, Guillermina Soto Valenzuela, who mentioned that indeed do not maintain a resistance towards preventive measures such as the use of face masks or antibacterial gel, above all, an essential element when preventing COVID-19, such as vaccination.

“We have no resistance, on the contrary, we seek to always bring the mask, especially in closed places,” said Guillermina Soto Valenzuela.

Despite the fact that some of them show resistance to carrying out legal procedures such as voter registration, the indigenous people of the municipality have shown responsibility when going to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As an example of this, the representative of the indigenous communities in the Angostura City Council assured that of the 1,400 that are registered in the registry, except for boys and girls, all have received at least one dose of vaccination.

“I have been probing the groups and they have all told me that they have received the vaccine,” said Guillermina Soto Valenzuela.