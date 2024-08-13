Governor Gusev: Many Ukrainian Armed Forces drones have been destroyed in the Voronezh Region

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that a large number of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed over the region. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Gusev reported that Russian air defense forces and electronic warfare systems are destroying Ukrainian drones in the Voronezh region.

“A large number of aircraft-type drones have been eliminated. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” he wrote.

Before this, Gusev reported that several Ukrainian aircraft-type drones had been shot down over the region. The threat of UAV attacks continued to exist in the region.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported a fire in Voronezh after an attack by Ukrainian drones. The information about the fire was also confirmed by the Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.