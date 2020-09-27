The press service of the EMERCOM of Russia reported that a large natural fire in the Voronezh region was extinguished, reports RT…

“The fire in the village of Troitskoye in the Voronezh region has been extinguished,” the message says.

Recall that in the village of Troitskoe, dry vegetation caught fire on an area of ​​15 hectares.

Earlier it was reported that the fire was assigned the third rank of difficulty. The fire moved from dry grass to ten non-residential buildings.

Earlier in September, a draft law was introduced to the Duma, which consolidated the concepts of “landscape fire” and “forest fire”.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree approving the rules of the fire safety regime in Russia.