Rob Jetten will be the party leader of D66. A convincing majority of 93 percent of the voting members supports the outgoing minister for Climate and Energy. He had no rivals. This makes him the successor of outgoing party leader Sigrid Kaag.

All D66 members could register as candidates for the list leader. Only Jetten received enough support to register for the leadership battle. Members could vote for or against his candidacy. This also means that 7 percent have spoken out against this.

The support “gives great energy to the campaign,” says Jetten in a response. “We have the unique opportunity to unite the country and solve problems that year after year much has been said about but little has been done about.”

Party chairman Victor Everhardt says he has "a lot of confidence" in the new party leader. "Rob is the experienced face of the new generation. He brings the new energy that the Netherlands craves."

Previously, Jetten was already party leader of the party. He took over that role from Alexander Pechtold, who had led D66 for twelve years. Two years later, however, Jetten did not put himself forward as party leader, to make way for Sigrid Kaag. During the formation he was her second, only to be appointed the first climate minister in history.

As a Member of Parliament, Jetten also profiled himself on the theme of climate and he will continue to do so. In an interview with the AD, the politician previously expressed the ambition to make the economy greener and to reduce the energy bill.

In The Hague there is a major change of the guard after the fall of the cabinet. In addition to Sigrid Kaag and Prime Minister Mark Rutte, party leader Wopke Hoekstra of the CDA, among others, has announced that he is leaving politics. His successor will be announced on Monday.