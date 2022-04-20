The Japanese shipping corporation Mitsui OSK Lines has restricted the transportation of Russian coal sold under one-time spot deals. On Wednesday, April 20, the newspaper reports Nikkei.

The company also plans to no longer hire Russian sailors in the near future. However, it is noted that the corporation will continue to fulfill the already concluded long-term contracts.

The publication emphasized that the company’s decision is connected with the intention of Tokyo to gradually abandon the purchase of Russian coal within the framework of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to the company’s management, the share of spot contracts for the transportation of coal from the Russian Federation is large, but Japanese companies are gradually refusing such purchases in accordance with the government’s policy.

April 12 edition Asahi reported that Japan’s decision to ban coal supplies from Russia would lead to negative consequences for the country. It is noted that over the past year, Russia supplied Japan with almost ¥280 billion ($3.5 billion) of coal. 13% of all imports of this resource come from the Russian Federation.

On April 8, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Koichi Hagiuda, announced that the country would begin to gradually reduce the volume of Russian coal imports.

On the same day, Tokyo announced additional sanctions against Russia. In particular, it was announced that a ban would be introduced on the import of coal, machinery, vodka and certain types of wood from Russia. In addition, the Japanese authorities approved additional sanctions against 398 people and 28 organizations from Russia. In particular, deputies of the State Duma were subjected to restrictions. In addition, Tokyo approved the freezing of the assets of Sberbank and Alfa-Bank from May 12.

Since April 5, Japan has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia, including premium cars, jewelry and precious stones. The export ban also includes liquors, tobacco products, perfumes, cosmetics, leather goods, fur, glassware, laptops, watches, etc.

Foreign countries are imposing sanctions against Russia against the background of the operation to protect Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. The Kremlin explained that the tasks of the special operation include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the implementation of which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

