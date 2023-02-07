Searches for survivors continue today, Tuesday, in the wake of the powerful earthquake that has killed more than 6,250 people so far in Turkey and Syria, in a race against time and in very cold weather.
Today, the World Health Organization estimated that the number of people affected by the devastating earthquake will reach 23 million.
The organization had previously warned that the earthquake could cause eight times the number of casualties announced.
The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred on Monday at 4:17 am (01:17 GMT) and was felt by residents of Lebanon, Cyprus and northern Iraq.
This was followed by at least 185 aftershocks, one of which had a magnitude of 7.5 at noon on Monday and another of a magnitude of 5.5 at dawn on Tuesday. This is the worst earthquake to hit Turkey since the one that occurred on August 17, 1999, killing 17 thousand people, including a thousand in Istanbul.
International aid began to reach the affected areas in Turkey, where a seven-day national mourning was declared.
Until now, the non-final official death toll in Turkey has reached 4,544 dead, while the number of injured has exceeded twenty thousand.
The bad weather impedes the mission of the rescue teams and increases the suffering of the survivors, who suffer from the cold under the tents that were erected and around the fires that were set up in the affected areas. It is difficult to reach the affected “Kahramanmaraş” region in southeastern Turkey because of the snow.
In Syria, 1,712 people were killed and 3,640 others were injured, according to the Syrian authorities and aid workers in the areas under the control of the opposition factions. Hundreds of Syrians, fearful of another tremor, spent the night in the streets and parks.
Non-governmental organizations suggested that the death toll could rise, as there are “hundreds of families under the rubble.”
A quarter of the number of earthquake victims in Syria was counted in Aleppo governorate, according to state media. The city was severely damaged, with the collapse of about fifty buildings and damage to historical sites, including the Citadel of Aleppo.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces affected by the quake, confirmed that 45 countries had offered assistance.
For its part, the European Union announced that 19 member states, including France, Germany and Greece, had sent 1,185 paramedics and 79 dogs to Turkey to assist in search operations.
