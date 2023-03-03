The death toll from the catastrophic collision between two trains in Greece rose on Tuesday evening to 57, according to a new, still provisional toll released by the police on Thursday evening.
“The death toll has risen to 57,” police spokeswoman Constantia Demogledo said.
In turn, the emergency service confirmed that the number of deaths rose to 57.
The latest toll, published earlier today, Thursday, indicated that 46 people were killed in the tragic accident.
A fire department spokesman said the search at the crash site, the Tempe Valley in central Greece, was expected to end on Friday.
Yesterday, Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed, in a televised statement, that “everything indicates that a tragic human error was the main cause” of the disaster.
The Prime Minister went to the site of the accident while declaring three days of mourning in Greece, pledging that his government would make “every effort to uncover the causes of this tragedy.”
On Wednesday, Greek Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Kostas Karamanlis announced his resignation in the wake of the accident.
