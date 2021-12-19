As Queensland Health Officer Yvette Dath was holding a press conference outside to discuss the need for companies to comply with the latest coronavirus vaccination policies, an attendee noted a large spider on the podium.

When she saw the spider, Dath said: “Please, can someone drive this spider away,” UPI news agency reported.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard responded to the situation, and tried to keep the spider away with some of the papers he was carrying, until the latter disappeared from view.

Dath continued her press conference after you joked, “I don’t like this kind of spider. I’ll continue, but if anyone sees it on my face, warn me.”

“In addition to the COVID-19 infections, we have dangerous hunter-type spiders,” she continued.

Despite attempts to find the spider, the spider was eventually seen moving away from the platform, unharmed by Doth.