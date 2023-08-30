The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that a large forest fire in Gelendzhik was localized

A large forest fire in Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Territory, was localized after more than a day. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in its Telegram-channel.

As Anatoly Suprunovsky, deputy head of the department, said, at the moment there are no active burning centers on the territory of the Gelendzhik forestry. According to him, three Mi-8 helicopters and two BE-200 aircraft, which threw more than 400 tons of water, were involved in extinguishing the natural fire. In addition, 500 people and 90 pieces of equipment are fighting fire on the ground.