Reuters: Bank Intesa Sanpaolo may get permission to sell assets in Russia

The largest Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has advanced in negotiations on the transfer of its “daughter” “Bank Intesa” in Russia to local authorities, writes Reuters with reference to a source close to the process.

The bank received no guarantees from the Russian authorities that the deal would be approved. The organization has previously stated that it is working on finding counterparties to transfer its Russian business, but has not made any statements about progress in this matter.

On August 2, Intesa Sanpaolo announced that it had decided to close its branch in Moscow within a few months. The organization assured that this would not affect her work in Russia. Currently, four branches of the Russian “daughter” of the Italian group operate in the country.

At the end of 2022, it was reported that the bank was negotiating the sale of its Intesa subsidiary in Russia to Gazprombank structures. How wrote Interfax in November 2022, among those wishing to acquire assets were also local top managers headed by Antonio Fallico.