Saeed Ahmed (Ajman)

Large numbers of visitors flocked to public parks in various regions of Ajman, after the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced the opening of all parks and public facilities to receive visitors during the blessed days of Eid Al-Fitr, where they witnessed a pleasant atmosphere, especially in the evening period.

In some parks, the competent authorities in the emirate organized various recreational activities, in which everyone participated.

The emirate’s beaches also witnessed a turnout from the public to practice swimming and sports, sit on the sand, enjoy the beautiful atmosphere in the region, watch the sea and sunset, and spend the best times with their family members.

The General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman, represented by the Marine Division, completed its full readiness to monitor the beaches during the holiday, appealing to the public and families not to go to the sea in case of turbulence and high waves, and not to leave the firefighters alone on the beaches, and to follow the instructions and warning signs that were placed along the coasts, For their safety from drowning accidents.

The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has launched inspection and monitoring campaigns on food and health facilities in the emirate, to preserve the safety and health of visitors during their increased demand for restaurants and food establishments during the Eid days, as the inspection teams continue to work around the clock, to follow up on the fulfillment and compliance of the facilities with health requirements.