In Volgograd, a large fire that broke out on the territory of the Kachinsky market was completely extinguished. This is stated on website GU EMERCOM of the Volgograd region.

“At 18:05 Moscow time, a complete elimination of the consequences of the fire was announced,” the message says.

It is added that 100 people and 36 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Now employees of the test fire laboratory continue to work on the site. They will establish the cause of the incident.

Let us remind you that several pavilions caught fire on the territory of the market in the Dzerzhinsky district of the city this afternoon. The area of ​​the fire was 2000 square meters. A woman died as a result of the incident. Rescuers found her body under the rubble. On the fact of the death of a person, the UK began a pre-investigation check.