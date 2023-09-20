Mash: a large fire occurred near the airport in Sochi

A large fire occurred near the airport in Sochi. About it reports Telegram channel Mash.

According to the publication, a fuel tank caught fire near the airport. Before this, local residents heard the sound of an explosion at approximately 05:15 Moscow time.

Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev in his Telegram channel confirmed fact of emergency. He clarified that a tank with diesel fuel caught fire in the Adler region. The fire area is 96 square meters.

According to the head of the region, there were no casualties. More than 60 people and 15 pieces of equipment are fighting the fire. There is no threat of fire spreading. The reasons for the incident are being clarified.