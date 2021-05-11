A large fire was extinguished on the territory of the oil base in Makhachkala. A tank with a capacity of 5 thousand tons was burning, in which there was fuel oil. The fire was caused by the partial tearing off of the roof of the tank.

According to the resource “Oil and Capital” with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Dagestan, the signal about the fire was received at the desk of the duty officer at 12:50 Moscow time on May 10. 77 people and 22 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing and cooling adjacent containers.

The open burning was eliminated at 15:25, and the fire was completely extinguished at 16:22.

The spill of oil products did not occur, the level of MPC of harmful substances in the environment does not exceed the norm, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the republic.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Dagestan is checking the fact of the incident. Now the tank is almost empty, it contains about 40 cm of fuel.

On the same day, May 10, there was a major fire in the Greater Burgan oil field in Kuwait. Two workers were injured.