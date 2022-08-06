At least 121 people were injured and 17 are missing due to the explosion of two fuel tanks in the city of Matanzas, in western Cuba, where the anxiety continues due to the fire that does not go out. Lightning struck one of the tanks on Friday night and the fire spread to a second tank on Saturday. Nearly 1,900 inhabitants of the surroundings have been evacuated, informed the governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines. According to a person in charge of the state oil company, it is the largest fire recorded on the island.

A new balance published by the Presidency of the Republic on its Twitter account on Saturday afternoon raised the number of injured caused by the incident to 121, including five in critical condition, three others very serious and 28 with more minor injuries. Among the injured is the Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte. Likewise, 17 missing persons are reported. They are “firefighters who were in the area closest” to the fire, said the presidency, adding that “Cuba requested help and advice from friendly countries with experience in the oil issue.”

The answer came quickly. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Saturday the dispatch of a strong deployment of personnel from the state oil company Pemex, the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, experts in controlling fires. “I have given that instruction. Technicians specializing in putting out fires will travel to Cuba, it is a Pemex firefighting team and also people from the Navy and Defense,” the president told the media. “We express deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina, and Chile, which have promptly offered solidary material aid in the face of this complex situation,” President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded on Twitter.

“We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the US,” he added. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said that the US proposal “is already in the hands of specialists for proper coordination.” Díaz-Canel commented that the extinction of the fire “may take time”, while the director of Commerce and Supply of the state Cuba-Petroleum Union (Cupet), Asbel Leal, specified that the country had never faced a fire of “the magnitude that we have today.”

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon after lightning struck one of the tanks at the supertanker base located on the outskirts of Matanzas, 100 kilometers east of Havana, at 7:00 p.m. At 5:00 a.m. this Saturday, the fire spread to a second warehouse. “We ran away. The noise was felt, like a wave of air that took you back, “she told AFP Laura Martínez, a resident of the community of La Ganadera, about two kilometers from the accident area.

The fire was caused during the night by a lightning strike in Matanzas. YAMIL LAGE (AFP)

According to the Matanzas authorities, the number of evacuees rose to 1,900 people. When the first explosion occurred, Yuney Hernández and his family left his house in La Ganadera. They returned “at around three in the morning” because the children were sleepy, this 32-year-old woman explained to the French news agency. But around 5 a.m. they began to hear more explosions, “it felt like pieces of the tank were falling,” she added.

Ginelva Hernández, 33, lives in the same community with her husband and three children. “We went to bed around 3:30 and 4:45, the bombings were felt, like thunder. We jumped out of bed, when we went out into the street the sky was yellow, “said the woman. “The fear of people on the street is uncontrollable,” she said.

According to Cupet, the first deposit “contained about 26,000 cubic meters of national crude oil, about 50% of its maximum capacity,” when it was struck by lightning. The second tank had 52,000 cubic meters of fuel oil. “Apparently there was a fault in the lightning rod system, which could not withstand the energy of the electrical discharge,” according to Granma.

Danger Ricardo, a 37-year-old welder who works at the site, cannot explain how the tanks’ lightning rod system failed. The two tanks supply the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, the largest in Cuba, but pumping to that plant has not stopped, Granma added.

Several helicopters began to pour seawater into extinction tasks, work stopped in the afternoon due to the increase in flames. At the end of the afternoon, with a minor fire, it was resumed in front of the bay of Matanzas, a city of 140,000 inhabitants.

The fire occurs at a time when the island has been experiencing difficulties since last May to meet the increased demand for energy due to the summer heat. The obsolescence of its eight thermoelectric plants, breakages, scheduled maintenance and lack of fuel weigh down electricity generation.

Members of the Cuban Red Cross participate in the work to put out the fire. Ramon Espinosa (AP)

Since May, the authorities have scheduled blackouts of up to 12 hours a day in some regions of the country. Since then there have been twenty protests in towns in the interior of the island. Cuba currently has an average power distribution capacity of 2,500 megawatts, insufficient for the demand of households at times of maximum consumption, which reaches 2,900, according to official information.

Díaz-Canel has asked this Saturday to evaluate the environmental impact that the column of smoke emitted by the fire may cause. And he has insisted on the importance of carrying out a preliminary evaluation in the meeting of strategies to stop said sinister, according to the newspaper Cuba Debate. In addition, the Cuban president has indicated that work must be done to evacuate as much fuel as possible, the newspaper said.

