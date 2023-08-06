Thick black smoke at the site of a fire in Dmitrov near Moscow was shown on video

A large fire in Dmitrov near Moscow was shown on video. Video on Sunday, August 6, publishes Telegram-SHOT channel.

The footage shows plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the blazing warehouse. Judging by the video, the incident happened in the industrial zone. According to preliminary data, the sporting goods factory is on fire. There have been no reports of casualties in the fire yet.

As clarifies TASS with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a thousand square meters were engulfed in fire.

The fire was noticed around 13:00. Emergency services are on the scene.