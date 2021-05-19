In the Irkutsk Region, a large fire engulfed the village of Dalniy on the banks of the Ilim River. They are trying to extinguish the fire in 24 houses, 13 of which are considered uninhabited. This is reported by the regional control Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

In addition to non-residential buildings, the fire spread to 11 residential buildings. There is a threat of flame spread in the village. The fire began “within the boundaries of the settlement from the side of uninhabited and unexploited buildings.” The flames soon spread to other buildings. At the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown. Local residents are temporarily in the administration building.

Local residents and volunteer firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire. The situation is complicated by the fact that there is no road connection with the village, and there is no crossing of the river. The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations decided to send 10 rescuers and the necessary equipment to the place of the fire. A Mi-8 helicopter also flew from the district center to the village. There are no dead or injured.

Earlier, a fire destroyed half of the village of Karakul in the Omsk region. There were burned 25 buildings, including 14 residential buildings. According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by the ignition of reeds in the vicinity of the village. Investigators opened a criminal case on the negligence of officials.

