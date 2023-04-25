The fire occurred on the night of April 25 at a tourist base on the shores of Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk region. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

The fire broke out in the village of Kurkut. At the time of the arrival of firefighters, three wooden buildings intended for summer residence were burning.

“Due to the late detection of the fire and dense development, the fire quickly engulfed all three buildings, there was a threat to nearby buildings. Firefighters managed to save more than 10 guest houses located nearby, ”the statement says. message departments.

The fire was localized on an area of ​​582 sq. m, specified in the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations. Five fire brigades were involved in extinguishing the fire. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

As the investigators of the department found out, the owner of the base lived in one of the houses. The man said that the fire started in a cafe on the territory of the base, then the fire spread to other buildings.

Earlier, on April 23, in Yakutsk, a man born in 1986 was injured as a result of a fire in a private garage. Rescuers arrived at the scene five minutes after the signal was received, by which time the garage was on fire.