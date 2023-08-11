A strong fire broke out in Odintsovo near Moscow

A strong fire broke out on the night of August 10-11 in Odintsovo near Moscow. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to preliminary information, a construction site on Severnaya Street in the Odinburg residential complex is on fire. What caused the fire has yet to be revealed. Emergency services are on the scene.

In the footage published on the network, high clouds of smoke are seen rising into the sky. As local residents write on social networks, the glow from the fire and smoke are visible for several kilometers.

