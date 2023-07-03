A spectacular fire put the Murcia City Council fire department on alert this Monday afternoon after several calls from witnesses warned of the formation of a large column of smoke in the area behind La Fica, in Murcia.

Up to twenty calls were answered in the room of the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia shortly before 5:00 p.m. to warn of the large column of smoke, visible from different parts of the city.

Firefighters, as well as a forest surveillance patrol, agents of the Local Police and Civil Protection, moved to the place. According to emergency sources, health care was not required. At the moment the causes of the fire are unknown.

For his part, the president of the Vistabella Neighborhood Association, Nacho Álvarez-Castellanos, stated that it was “a shame how the space occupied by the shacks is” and demanded responsibilities from the departments that may be competent (security, social services). “so that they tidy it up.”

«You cannot live like this because the fire on this occasion is very close to other homes of humble people who live in the surroundings of the shacks and we do not understand how they can maintain a place like this next to the main auditorium and congress center of the Region. of Murcia; In another part of the city this would not happen.

Finally, he lamented the general state of neglect of the eastern neighborhoods of the city that have traditionally been maintained by the local administration.