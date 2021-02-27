A large ceremonial four-wheeled float, with iron elements, bronze and tin decorations, remains of mineralized wood, and traces of organic elements, such as ropes, has been found almost intact in the archaeological area of ​​Pompeii (southern Italy) , the city buried in AD 79 by the eruption of Vesuvius.

The discovery, of enormous value for the knowledge of the ancient world, occurred in the suburban town of Civita Giuliana, north of Pompeii, beyond the walls of the ancient city, reported this Saturday the Pompeii Archaeological Park and the Prosecutor’s Office from Torre Annunziata, who work together on this project also aimed at combating clandestine looting.

The carriage was found “in excellent condition” in the portico of the villa, in front of the stable where the remains of three equidae were already found in 2018, including a harnessed horse and it preserves its iron elements, the beautiful bronze and tin decorations, the remains of mineralized wood and traces of organic elements.

“It is an extraordinary discovery for the advancement of knowledge of the ancient world”, according to Massimo Osanna, outgoing director of the Archaeological Park, who stressed that “in Pompeii transport vehicles have been located in the past, such as the House of Menander, or the two cars found in Villa Arianna, but nothing like Civita Giuliana’s car ”. It is “a float, probably the pilentum, which is not used for everyday use or for agricultural transport but to accompany the festivities, parades and processions of the community “.

“Pompeii continues to amaze with its discoveries and will continue to do so for many years with 20 hectares still to be excavated. But above all it shows that it is possible to promote it, it is possible to attract tourists from all over the world and at the same time it is possible to carry out research, training and studies ”, said the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini. The minister stressed that the collaboration of different departments “prevented the theft and illegal commercialization of such extraordinary finds.”

For his part, the chief prosecutor of Torre Annunziata, Nunzio Fragliasso, assured that “the fight against the looting of archaeological sites, inside and outside the urban area of ​​ancient Pompeii, is undoubtedly one of his priority objectives.” The project aims to “stop the looting of cultural heritage by illegal immigrants who had drilled several tunnels in the area to find archaeological treasures”, in addition to “uncovering and saving one of the most significant towns in Vesuvius territory from theft ”.