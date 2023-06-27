The branch of a large tree fell outside the oratory of Luino, in the province of Varese, around 5.40 pm today, June 26: the portion of the tree overwhelmed some people. The budget is eight wounded. The two most serious are a woman with back and arm trauma taken in red code to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza and a 7-year-old girl with head and face trauma intubated and transported in red code to Pope John of Bergamo. The other patients were also hospitalized, with trauma to the back and limbs, all in yellow code. The tall tree fell when several children were leaving the nearby oratory.

“From the first information, it seems that without any warning signs a tall tree in front of the church broke, running over some of them, including children. At least two are the people rescued in red code “, said the mayor Enrico Bianchi. Again according to the mayor, the plant, which appeared healthy from the outside, showed signs of deterioration inside the stem.

Five ambulances arrived on the scene, which provided first aid to the people crushed by the branch, firefighters, police forces and various air ambulances. Great shock for the parents, the little ones and the animators present in the oratory. The place where the events occurred is in the garden outside the church of San Pietro, in the area of ​​the town on Lake Maggiore not far from the cemetery and the headquarters of the carabinieri company.