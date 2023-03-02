A large arsenal of weapons was discovered by the police on the territory of an abandoned poultry farm in the Kherson region. This was announced on Thursday, March 2, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

She noted that tens of thousands of weapons were stored in eight hangars in the Chaplinsky district of the region.

“Among them are ammunition for howitzers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, large-caliber small arms, as well as grenades, boxes of gunpowder and cartridges,” Volk said.

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that representatives of the National Guard and the Federal Security Service (FSB) took part in the events. All weapons found were handed over to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on February 28, the Ministry of Defense reported that an ammunition depot was struck near the village of Tokarevo, Kherson region. Shortly before that, in the areas of Antonovka and Chernobaevka near Kherson, ammunition depots of two territorial defense brigades were hit. In addition, workshops for the production and repair of large-caliber mortars and ammunition for Ukrainian troops were destroyed.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

