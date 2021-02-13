The epicentum has been located on the east coast, near Fukushima, where ten years ago another earthquake followed by a tsunami caused a radioactive threat at the nuclear power plant. Fukushima nuclear power plant, affected by the 2011 earthquake in Japan. COLPISA Saturday 13 February 2021, 16:04



An earthquake of magnitude 7 was registered this Sunday near the Japanese coast of Fukushima without a tsunami warning having been declared for the moment, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). For now, a tsunami alert has not been issued.

The tremor, registered specifically 90 kilometers from the town of Namie, with a hypocenter at a depth of 54 kilometers, has been perceived in the country’s capital, Tokyo, where some buildings have vibrated, although at the moment there is no record of victims or damage materials.

Some messages launched through social networks indicate that the earthquake has lasted up to three minutes in various areas of Japan, where it is already night.

Tremendous earthquake in much of #Japan. In #Tokyo it has been felt very intensely. The building he lived in has been rocking for about 3 minutes. I don’t remember anything like it in recent years … It was just a scare. #earthquakepic.twitter.com/o2ecICZU6r Maite García Almazán (@maitegarcial) February 13, 2021

The area was the scene of the largest natural disaster in recent Japanese history in 2011, when a magnitude 9 earthquake and the subsequent giant wave killed more than 15,000 people and triggered an unprecedented radioactive crisis at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.