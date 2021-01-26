Mikel Balenziaga’s injury is less serious than initially predicted after being resentful in a run down his left lane to the Getafe. The left-hander suffers a overload on the hamstring muscles of the right leg and it will be some two weeks off the circuit. Marcelino has a problem in the left lane against Alcoyano in the Cup this Thursday and Sunday against Barça, although Yuri Berchiche is expected to recover for the cause, which appeases his vertiginous syndrome.

The defender from Zumarraga, who was showing notable performances with Marcelino García Toral, you have perhaps noticed the high pace required and his continuous comebacks after so much substitute time in Athletic. Against Getafe, who scored a goal assist and dried up the pizpireto Kubo, he had to stop when he felt the puncture in the back of his right thigh and be replaced by Iñigo Lekue in the 66th minute. The versatile player from Deustoarra is expected to start this Thursday in Alcoy in the round of 16 of the Cup and perhaps on Sunday against Barça at the Camp Nou in the League, depending on Berchiche.

Yuri Berchiche, the usual side in the same demarcation, hopes to heal from those vertigo that he has suffered interspersed this course and that is studied if they respond to sequelae of the Covid. Medical services are exploring your case on a tough guy.